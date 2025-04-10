PTE DAY 3: O’Hare Airport to modernize digital operational systems with AirportLabs

International Gate Control (IGC) has selected AirportLabs to deliver its modernization of the operational systems at O’Hare International Airport (O’Hare). This modernization includes the core airport IT and digital platforms that manage day-to-day operations. IGC manages gate assignments, schedules and day of coordination activities at O’Hare on behalf of the Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA).

This collaboration with AirportLabs is intended to equip O’Hare with tools to unify and optimize airport operations, from real-time flight data management to resource allocation and stakeholder collaboration. At the heart of this transformation are operational platforms, including SkyCore AODB, Allegra RMS, the Airport Community app and AirportLabs’ Data Router (ADR). This purpose-built framework for multi-airport environments reportedly ensures minimal disruption, scalable growth and accelerated value realization.

Key technologies driving O’Hare’s transformation

By integrating SkyCore AODB – a cloud-native system centralizing operational data – and Allegra RMS – a dynamic resource management platform for managing gates, baggage systems – IGC and AirportLabs aim to reduce delays through predictive analytics and AI-driven resource scheduling; enhance passenger flow with seamless, real-time updates across terminals; and strengthen collaboration among airlines, ground handlers and airport staff via AirportLabs’ proven Airport Community app.

Additionally, the AirportLabs Data Router (ADR) will also be deployed. This solution has been designed to harmonize data from legacy systems, IoT sensors and airline partners, providing a unified dashboard for proactive decision-making. Further, the solution’s modular design ensure ORD can scale solutions as passenger volumes grow.

Systems driving O’Hare’s transformation

AirportLabs’ SkyCore AODB manages real-time flight schedules, aircraft movements, gate assignments, resource planning and operational data – serving as the single source of truth for airport operations. Allegra RMS (resource management system) dynamically allocates critical resources such as gates, stands, baggage belts and check-in counters, optimizing efficiency based on live operational conditions. The company’s Airport Community app (ACA) is a collaborative platform connecting airlines, ground handlers, security teams and airport staff – enabling real-time decision-making and coordinated responses through airport collaborative decision making. Finally, the AirportLabs Data Router is an integration layer that connects legacy and new airport systems, facilitating reliable data flow across all critical operations.

Paul Lark, president of International Gate Control (IGC), said, “We’re excited to partner with AirportLabs to contribute more optimized operations and technological innovation to O’Hare as the airport undertakes these transformational improvements. As O’Hare grows to meet the evolving needs of the traveling public for decades to come, we’re committed to delivering scalable solutions to make that growth as seamless as possible.”

“We are proud to support Chicago O’Hare, a global aviation leader, in setting a new standard for operational excellence,” said Ligiu Uiorean, director at AirportLabs. “Our Stream Implementation Framework, along with our portfolio of proven, scalable solutions, enables airports to transform complexity into clarity, accelerating modernization without compromise. Our partnership reflects a shared vision: leveraging technology that’s battle-tested at global hubs to elevate O’Hare’s operational excellence, passenger experience and environmental stewardship.”

