PTX Day 1: Green Furniture Concept reveals seating system for the first time

Green Furniture Concept is showcasing its sustainable and modular beam seating system at Passenger Terminal Expo, which is running from March 14-16 in Amsterdam – the first time the system has been revealed at an industry event.

The in-house design team at Green Furniture Concept has designed sustainable and modular beam seating systems specifically for airport terminals and gates. Gently curved and three-dimensional, Ascent has been designed to be unique, placemaking and truly seamless. The softly contoured wood design with integrated tables and charging points creates an inviting and comfortable seating area that enhances passenger satisfaction.

The modular concept is easy to reconfigure and adapt to fit any desired functions and surroundings and guide the flow of travelers. According to the company, the design creates 30-40% more space than conventional seating systems.

Since sustainability is a priority, Green Furniture Concept has partnered with Hydro to introduce Circal, a low-carbon aluminum guaranteed to contain at least 75% post-consumer recycled material, for the beams. This material has been combined with wood from certified sources, 100% recycled ocean plastic, more than 90% recycled post-consumer steel and a circular design to create a highly sustainable product. Ascent has already been rewarded with a Red Dot Design Award and an Archiproducts Design Award.

Per Lindsjö, CEO of Green Furniture Concept, said, “I’m at Passenger Terminal Expo to meet customers, partners and industry colleagues to improve the customer experience in airports worldwide. I’m really looking forward to the rest of this event, which is truly an international fair!”

To find out more about Green Furniture Concept’s products, visit Booth 2440.

