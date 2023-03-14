PTX Day 1: FAAC demos its modular screening solutions

FAAC is conducting live demonstrations of its mBorder and mGo products from its Momentum automated security gates series at Passenger Terminal Expo, which runs from March 14-16 in Amsterdam.

Momentum has been designed to optimize airport processes through intuitive operation. Display and lighting elements guide travelers through the screening process, and photoelectric sensors monitor users and react intelligently to operating faults. In addition, the 200,000-times proven drive and control technology shortens the opening and closing times of the barrier elements.

Momentum’s modular design reduces maintenance work and downtime in the passenger area. According to the company, its central modules, such as the drive and control units, can be replaced in just a few steps. In addition, Momentum can be integrated into the common-use infrastructures and safety architectures of public authorities.

mBorder is the company’s border control system, with a gantry system that provides additional space for biometric systems and displays for user guidance. mGo enables rapid processing of large numbers of people during boarding, with anti-swap and queuing detection capabilities.

Silvia Mignardi, a marketing specialist at FAAC, commented, “We’re participating in Passenger Terminal Expo 2023 in order to raise our brand image and generate product awareness across the airport industry in Europe and worldwide, position [FAAC brands] Magnetic, CoMETA and Hub as leading solution providers within the airport industry, generate sales leads and maintain customer relations.”

To find out more about FAAC’s products, visit Booth 1570.

