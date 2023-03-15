PTX Day 2: ADB Safegate showcases its newly launched operational platform

The Intelligent AiPRON, ADB Safegate’s newly launched operational platform, is being showcased with live demonstrations at Passenger Terminal Expo, which is taking place March 14-16 in Amsterdam.

The Intelligent AiPRON platform integrates all the systems and processes important to apron operations in a single ecosystem that uses machine learning technologies to support data and predictability at the airport. The AiPRON portfolio includes five web-based software modules – AiPRON 360 for turnaround, AiPRON Manager for apron operations, AiPRON Resource for flight allocation, AiPRON Connect for apron equipment usage and AiPRON Finance for apron-focused aeronautical charge calculation.

Ilya Burkin, business development director of apron solutions at ADB Safegate, said, “Our team is excited to be at Passenger Terminal Expo 2023 to connect with airports and airlines and discuss the advantages of bringing intelligence to apron operations. Our newly launched Intelligent AiPRON platform offers a holistic, intelligent and sustainable approach to managing apron activities from landing to take-off, helping airports and airlines accelerate post-covid-19 recovery and facilitate a futureproof digital transformation. We invite visitors to stop by Booth 1218 for a live demonstration of Intelligent AiPRON and receive a special gift!”

To find out more about ADB Safegate’s products, visit Booth 1218.

