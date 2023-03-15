Passenger Terminal Today
PTX Day 2: CEIA displays integrated shoe detection system

Electromagnetic inspection systems provider CEIA is displaying Samdex, a scanner that integrates a shoe metal detector (SMD) and a shoe explosive detector (SED) into a single unit.

The solution can screen passengers’ shoes without passengers having to remove them and undergo x-ray inspection. Samdex automatically detects, in a few seconds, the presence of metallic and non-metallic threats such as firearms, knives and explosives. The solution has been designed to be ergonomic, quick and easy to use, as it removes the need for manual inspection.

 

Samdex has a ‘step’ structure, designed so that the person being examined only has to place his/her foot in a clearly defined area indicated by a positioning footprint engraved on the upper surface of the step. It also features an automatic graphic interface that provides a step-by-step user guide for both the person being inspected and the security inspector via visual and audio messages. Samdex has been designed to be a compact, non-obstructive system, offering a high degree of robustness and structural stability.

To find out more about CEIA’s products, visit Booth 1420.

