PTX Day 3: AeroCloud launches computer vision passenger tracking technology

Airport management platform AeroCloud has launched AeroCloud Optic at Passenger Terminal Expo, following successful trials at Liverpool John Lennon Airport in the UK and Sarasota Bradenton International Airport in Florida.

AeroCloud Optic uses computer vision to track passengers intelligently, anonymously and accurately as they move through an airport. The real-time monitoring of passenger flow means that alerts are triggered in response to bottlenecks in operations, such as extended wait times at check-in or security, allowing these to be immediately addressed with additional resources.

AeroCloud’s artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) algorithms also enable airport staff to identify trends, draw learnings and predict future scenarios to inform more accurate decision making and long-term planning. This is expected to enable better resource management and enhanced retail opportunities for concession partners, and in turn improve the passenger experience at the airport.

George Richardson, co-founder and CEO of AeroCloud, said, “With AeroCloud Optic, airports can resolve operational issues in real time and plan better for the future in a revolutionary way. Optic accurately predicts the future flow of travelers so leaders can make confident decisions on everything from resource allocation to commercial opportunities. At a time when airports need to improve the bottom line, AeroCloud Optic can help airport operations teams to streamline the check-in and security experience to get people through to retail areas faster, reducing passengers’ queue time and encouraging spending in a GDPR-conformant way. Optic was recently described as the ‘holy grail’ of continuous improvement, I am so incredibly proud of my co-founder and team for getting this technology to fruition.”

Paul Staples, operations director at Liverpool John Lennon Airport, commented, “Our slogan is ‘faster, easier and friendlier’ and this means getting our customers through to the departure lounge as quickly as possible through efficient operations. Historically, we’ve used other systems and manual methods, like queue counting, to track how individuals travel through our airport, but this just didn’t deliver what we needed. With AeroCloud Optic, we now have accurate information that allows us to plan more effectively at an operational level, while also helping to inform decision making for marketing, and spend per head in retail and concession environments. We’ve never been able to do this in the past – it is the holy grail of commercial activity in an airport.”

Ian Forde-Smith, co-founder and chief technology officer of AeroCloud, explained, “Understanding the journey of passengers from curb to gate is a challenge that airports have been grappling with for years and no solution till now has been able to offer them this level of passenger insight without compromising on privacy. Working in partnership with our customers to develop AeroCloud Optic has enabled us to overcome this challenge with a real-time SaaS solution that replaces the resource-heavy, slow and often inaccurate assumptions that were previously informing operational decisions.”

To find out more about AeroCloud’s products, visit Booth 3305.