PTX Day 3: Assaia announces partnership with GTAA to deploy AI-powered turnaround solution at Toronto Pearson

At Passenger Terminal Expo 2023, Assaia and the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) have announced a partnership whereby the aviation software company will deploy its AI-powered Turnaround Control solution to improve gate operations at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

Assaia’s Turnaround Control technology is being rolled out at the airport’s 106 gates to support operational efficiency, improve safety and reduce environmental impact. The company uses a combination of AI and computer vision to track exactly what is happening around the aircraft in real time. The resulting data is used to highlight inefficiencies, which can then be addressed, and to provide accurate estimates of when the processes will be complete, to increase gate availability.

The data collected is compiled into a live dashboard and comprehensive reports, including quality management, safety management and resource management. The technology also provides SMS alerts for managers if action is required (for example, if the catering truck does not arrive on time, potentially delaying push-back). The reports are configured to meet the specific requirements of the airport and the airlines, as well as regulators.

Darin Juby, program director of digitalization at the GTAA, said, “This data provides the single source of truth covering all turnaround operations. It is, therefore, an integral part of our airport collaborative decision making initiative. This is all about working with our airline partners to achieve greater efficiency and resilience. It is a win for us, for our airlines and, most importantly, for the passengers. We can now optimize the time the gate is in use, which makes the airport more efficient. It provides airlines with the tools to cut turnaround times. And in turn, that improves on-time performance.”

Max Diez, CEO of Assaia, said, “The airport is a highly regulated and highly monitored environment. However, until now, gate operations have not had this degree of systematic, thorough and measurable analysis. There are so many benefits, starting with the more efficient use of the gates and aircraft. We can also improve safety by tracking any unsafe practices. And the same applies to environmental performance, for example by identifying the extended use of auxiliary power units. The transparency of the turnaround process our technology delivers is the logical final step in ensuring complete visibility of operations throughout the airport. After all, you can only manage what you can measure.”

Jan Willem Kappes, senior vice president of Assaia International, commented, “We chose to announce the partnership here because we knew that everyone that was part of the SPC would be here participating – GTAA, IAG, JetBlue and us. It’s the biggest show and everyone is here.”

To find out more about Assaia’s products, visit Booth 1120.