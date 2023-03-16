Passenger Terminal Today
PTX Day 3: Vision-Box exhibits Identity-as-a-Service program

Digital identity solution provider Vision-Box is exhibiting its Identity-as-a-Service program, Faces, at Passenger Terminal Expo.

Faces is a scale-up biometric program that operates via mobile onboarding. It enables standalone biometric infrastructure throughout the airport journey, to increase efficiency and optimize cost structure. Biometric passenger flow can be managed through this journey platform. Operational flexibility is ensured through real-time flow analysis, monitoring, reporting and configuration capabilities. Additionally, the secure mobile ID includes privacy by design certification single enrolment to create a consistent experience and increase brand loyalty.

Miguel Leitmann, CEO and co-founder of Vision-Box, said, “Vision-Box is committed to building better travel and identification frameworks serving governments, the private sector and communities worldwide, enhancing the security and prosperity of all travelers. We look forward to many great successes in the future as we build a better and safer world together.”

Visit Vision-Box on Booth 1575.

