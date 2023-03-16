PTX Day 3: Idemia launches two contactless, on-the-move biometrics devices

Identity technology provider Idemia has launched two contactless, on-the-move biometrics devices – OneLook Gen2 and MorphoWave at Passenger Terminal Expo 2023.

Designed to speed up traveler identity verification processes, these two new devices are the latest editions and improvements on a previous model of biometric devices by Idemia. OneLook Gen2, the second generation of One Look, offers faster walk-through capture with outstanding image quality and thus greater matching accuracy. The solution also serves a range of applications, such as border control and smart boarding, for a safer and smoother passenger experience.

Idemia launched MorphoWave in 2022. The updated solution offers contactless, on-the-move ten-fingerprint capture, four fingers simultaneously and a thumb, in any direction. High-quality fingerprint images can be produced in less than one second, just with a simple wave of the hand. The technology is compatible with existing contact databases and traditional contact scanners.

Emmanuel Wang, vice president of Europe business development, public security and identity at Idemia, said, “It is the place to be. We are showcasing all of our latest innovations here because PTX is the most important show for our activities. This is why we said we need to be here and showcase our innovations because we know that we will have leads and visibility. Here we can reach airlines, airports, everything.”

Visit Idemia at Booth 1555.