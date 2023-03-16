Passenger Terminal Today
VIDEO | Bagchain showcases mobile baggage check-in solutions at Passenger Terminal Expo

Local company Bagchain is displaying its mobile baggage check-in solutions at the show in Amsterdam. The company first produced a fixed kiosk before going on to develop a mobile kiosk at a customer’s request. Mobile units now account for around 95% of the company’s kiosk sales. Passenger Terminal Expo spoke to the company’s product portfolio director, Robert Sikam, to find out more about how the kiosks work and the benefits for passengers and airports alike.

To see the kiosks for yourself, visit Booth 1247

