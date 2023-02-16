Royal Schiphol Group to exhibit its portfolio of leading AI solutions at Passenger Terminal Expo 2023

Schiphol Group Aviation Solutions, a Royal Schiphol Group company, will be exhibiting at this year’s Passenger Terminal Expo (Booth 2218) and will be displaying its portfolio of leading artificial intelligence (AI) solutions.

Solutions on show in Amsterdam include its Deep Turnaround, Airport Inspector, Self-Service Unit and Position Assignment System. Deep Turnaround is a deep-learning solution that uses AI to improve and strengthen collaboration and improve turnaround predictability. It leverages computer vision technology to translate camera images from more than 30 sub-processes, such as refueling, pushback and catering, into data that is used to identify and predict causes of delays.

At the company’s booth, Jeffrey Schäfer (left), process owner of Aircraft Turnaround at Schiphol, will be speaking about how the aircraft turnaround process used to be a black box but is now opened by implementing airport collaborative decision making (A-CDM) and unpacked further by using Deep Turnaround. According to Schäfer, Deep Turnaround enables Schiphol, in collaboration with handling agents, airlines and ATC, to improve the on-time performance of the turnaround process.

Airport Inspector is an AI-driven solution for airport asset management at Schiphol Airport. The tech is designed to assess the state of runways and aprons to minimize the impact on airport operations and support visual inspections at the airport. Nijs Korevaar (left), innovation manager at Schiphol, will present at Passenger Terminal Expo to demonstrate the influence of AI in airport asset management and how it can boost the reliability of human eye reports.

The company’s Self-Service Unit has been designed to be a digital colleague that provides flight information, wayfinding, personal assistance and answers to passenger questions. Expo attendees will be able to interact with Self-Service Unit and check their own flight status on the day that they leave the expo to determine what time they need to leave the expo. Finally, Position Assignment System is a smart wayfinding system for the security lane. By guiding passengers to the ‘quickest’ available lane and divest position, the solution can optimize throughput and decrease wait times.

Meanwhile, Robert Carsouw (left), executive vice president and chief financial officer at Royal Schiphol Group, will make the opening address and keynote speech at Passenger Terminal Conference at 08:30 on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. The conference, which is set to feature several key speakers from Royal Schiphol Group, will feature almost 400 expert airport and airline industry speakers, and regularly attracts more than 1,900 senior airport, airline, aviation authority, government and related business executives from all over the world. To read more about Royal Schiphol Group’s Passenger Terminal Conference sessions, which will be packed with valuable industry insights, click here.

To learn more about the Royal Schiphol Group solutions on show at the expo, visit Booth 2218 at Passenger Terminal Expo 2023, March 14, 15 and 16, in Amsterdam, Netherlands.