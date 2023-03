Day 3 of Passenger Terminal Expo & Conference is well underway and one of the morning’s highlights has been a signing ceremony that took place between BagPoint Group and Cluster 2.

The companies signed an MoU to develop optimized solutions for baggage transportation services in Cluster 2 airports in Saudi Arabia. Cluster 2 is a subsidiary of Matarat Holding Company, based in Saudi Arabia.

To find out more about BagPoint’s products, visit Booth 3215.