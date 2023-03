Veovo, a leader in technology for multimodal passenger flow, operations optimization and revenue management, has been talking at Passenger Terminal Expo 2023 about how its systems can enable airports to make smarter decisions that improve operational efficiency as well as passenger and airline experience. The company’s CEO, James Williamson, explains more in this exclusive video.

Read more about the launch of Veovo’s AI-powered resource management system here. Veovo is exhibiting at Booth 1205