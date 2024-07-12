Aeroporti di Roma and Autogrill launch outdoor eatery in Terminal 1 Departures

Aeroporti di Roma, in collaboration with Autogrill, part of Avolta Group, has opened Terrazza Eataly, a new outdoor space at Rome Fiumicino (Leonardo da Vinci) airport.

Terrazza Eataly

The Terrazza spans approximately 250m2 and serves as an extension of the Eataly store, which opened in May 2022 in Terminal 1, in the area dedicated to flights within Italy and to Schengen destinations. In addition to Italian food, Terrazza diners can now have cocktails. The launch event featured a DJ set and a flair bartender who crafted the special ‘Nuvola’ cocktail for the occasion.

The Terrazza Eataly menu will feature a selection of hot, cold and seasonal dishes, charcuterie and cheese boards and pizzas topped with premium ingredients. The drinks menu will include a selection of Italian wines and a cocktail menu.

Passengers can reserve a table at Terrazza Eataly through the adr.it website using ‘Book a Table’, a new service introduced by ADR as part of the airport’s digitalization of commercial offerings.

Aeroporti di Roma’s food and beverage offerings

The public opening of Terrazza Eataly further strengthens the collaboration between Aeroporti di Roma and Autogrill, following the launch in April 2024 of the first Costa Coffee in Italy, a British coffee chain founded in 1971 by Italian brothers Bruno and Sergio Costa, at Rome Fiumicino Airport (Terminal 3 Departures – Satellite).

Marilena Blasi, chief commercial officer of Aeroporti di Roma, commented, “We are thrilled to inaugurate another step that strengthens our increasingly exclusive, engaging and comprehensive food and beverage (F&B) offerings. This new location underscores our commitment to advance the commercial offerings at our starred airport, ensuring passengers enjoy a premium travel experience.”

“The opening of the new Terrazza Eataly reflects our development strategy in the airport sector, reinforced by our integration into Avolta,” stated Luca D’Alba, general manager Italy F&B of Avolta. “We are strengthening our collaboration with Eataly, with whom we share a deep commitment to innovation and the ongoing development of diverse and top-tier offerings, highlighting the finest ‘Made in Italy’ products. Thanks to Aeroporti di Roma, we are expanding our presence within Fiumicino, connecting with a large number of international passengers and offering dedicated dining experiences for passengers looking to enjoy a delicious food break.”

