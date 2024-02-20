Prosegur Change to operate foreign exchange services at Wellington Airport

Prosegur Change has secured a deal to offer a range of currency exchange services at Wellington International Airport in New Zealand.

As a result of the agreement, Prosegur Change will open three kiosks and multicurrency ATMs at the airport, located for ease of access for all passengers. All three kiosks will be new-builds and are set to open on March 1, 2024, creating 15 new local jobs. A range of services including fast travel cash and concessionaire banking to support other operators within the airport will be offered.

The deal marks Prosegur Change’s first foray into the New Zealand market. The company’s stores offer foreign currency exchange in more than 50 currencies, with multicurrency ATMs able to dispense up to nine major currencies. Sales consultants will be on hand to provide travelers with specialist service and assist with any inquiries.

Sacha Zackariya, CEO of Prosegur Change, said, “This partnership marks our first entry into the New Zealand market, and paves the way to expanding our presence across the country. Adding one of the busiest airports in New Zealand to our portfolio will allow us to demonstrate our ability to deliver an excellent passenger experience while providing a commercially robust proposition. We look forward to a successful partnership with Wellington International Airport, integrating our cash services seamlessly into its strategy to elevate the airport experience, and working together to provide an excellent service and deliver a premium passenger journey.”

Astra Davidson-Powell, head of retail and advertising at Wellington International Airport, said, “Wellington International Airport Limited is happy to welcome Prosegur Change to the terminal from March 1, 2024. We look forward to alignment around passenger service, value and availability. We have confidence that passengers will have a seamless foreign exchange experience. We have been particularly impressed with the level of engagement within the broader management teams in respect of store design and locations.”

