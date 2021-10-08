AtYourGate digitalizes airport meal vouchers for delayed passengers

Airport food and retail provider AtYourGate has launched its new digital meal voucher program for travelers with delayed or canceled flights. Passengers can use the airline-issued vouchers to order food via an app or online and have it delivered directly to their departure gate.

While AtYourGate currently operates at 17 airports in the USA, this app trial is currently only being piloted through United Airlines at Denver International Airport (DEN). If successful, it is expected to expand to additional airlines and airports in the coming months.

Delayed passengers who receive a voucher can visit AtYourGate’s website to browse restaurants’ menus from across the airport and then enter the airline voucher payment details at checkout. The system accepts up to the full voucher amount and allows the passenger to use their own payment method for charges exceeding what is available on the voucher. Once the customer submits the order, the AtYourGate team delivers their meal to their chosen location.

Dave Henninger, president of AtYourGate, said, “Airline meal voucher programs have long served as an important way for airlines to provide value to customers frustrated by delays or cancellations due to non-weather-related reasons. However, these programs have typically required travelers to redeem vouchers in-person at an airport restaurant, putting more responsibility back on the traveler while limiting their options. The digital voucher and delivery option removes the inconvenience and enables travelers to order from anywhere in the airport while remaining close to their gate for updates on their flight.”