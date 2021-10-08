Budapest Airport introduces Wolt’s food ordering app

Budapest Airport has partnered with food delivery app Wolt to enable passengers to pre-order from Budapest Airport’s restaurants via their app.

The service is available via Wolt’s app, which enables passengers to cut wait times as they receive a notification to pick up their order only when it is ready.

Most of the restaurants and cafes in Terminal 2 have joined the new service. The details of the participating outlets and their menus can be found in the Wolt application and on Budapest Airport’s website.

As orders must be picked up directly from the restaurants and cafes, the service is currently only available to airport employees and passengers with boarding passes. People ordering from a mobile device will be charged the same prices as passengers visiting the restaurant in person. However, the app ensures contactless payment, and therefore enables social distancing during food pickup.

Patrick Bohl, head of retail and property management at Budapest Airport, added, “We are proud that Budapest Airport is the first European airport enabling passengers to pre-order their food in the transit area with Wolt. This makes the food and drink selection even easier and simpler to navigate, ordering becomes faster and contactless, and, finally, it saves time. Our unique partnership with Wolt creates a new opportunity for restaurants and cafes, which were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic and have now reopened, to serve the gradually recovering passenger traffic even more safely and comfortably.”