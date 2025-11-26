Bobby’s Burgers opens at Raleigh-Durham International Airport

Passengers at Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) can now enjoy burgers, fries, shakes and cocktails thanks to the new Bobby’s Burgers By Bobby Flay restaurant which opened on November 22.

Developed with Grove Bay Concessions, the new food outlet continues the brand’s expansion into non‑traditional venues with RDU its second airport venue after Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

“RDU is a smart fit for our approach to airport dining. We focus on strong operations, quick service in tight footprints and partnerships that travelers recognize and trust – and Bobby’s Burgers checks every box as the best-in-class fast casual burger brand,” said Ignacio Garcia-Menocal, co-CEO of Grove Bay Concessions.

“Working with the team at RDU and our partners at Bobby’s Burgers, we’re excited to serve an unforgettable dining experience to guests moving through Terminal 2 and to be part of the airport’s growing line-up.”

The flexible 400ft2 (37m2) kitchen layout is built for speed, simplicity and throughput to facilitate the fast casual service venue, but the restaurant also features a full bar with over 20 seats.

“Raleigh-Durham International Airport is a vital hub for the region, and we’re honored to be part of it,” said Michael McGill, president of Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay. “Our team is focused on serving up an unbeatable burger experience for travelers on the go.”

Michael Landguth, president and CEO of the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority, added, “RDU is reimagining the airport dining experience by bringing unique concepts to our terminals that will surprise and delight our guests. Bobby’s Burgers fits the bill by providing guests with a high-quality meal from a renowned chef, and we are pleased to welcome them to RDU.”

