Düsseldorf Airport expands retail and dining offer with new concepts.

Düsseldorf Airport has introduced a range of new food, beverage and retail concepts as part of a redevelopment project in partnership with Lagardère Travel Retail.

The new outlets officially opened on May 4, after Lagardère secured a master concession covering large parts of the airport’s retail and catering space. The rollout marks a milestone in the airport’s plan to expand its commercial offering.

Lars Redeligx, chairman of the management board of Flughafen Düsseldorf, said, “The new restaurants and shops send a strong signal: Düsseldorf Airport is moving another step closer to its goal of becoming one of Europe’s best airports. We are creating an environment that inspires, surprises and offers our guests genuine moments of enjoyment.”

The updated offer includes a mix of international brands, regional concepts and new retail formats. In travel retail, additional Relay stores have opened, expanding the airport’s convenience and travel essentials offering with books, snacks and other products.

Lagardère said the expansion reflects the continued development of the Relay brand, including new store formats and initiatives to improve the passenger experience.

Lucio Rossetto, COO Europe and North America at Lagardère Travel Retail, said, “Düsseldorf Airport is of great importance to us in several respects. Airports like Düsseldorf – as key regional hubs – are leading the way in innovation.”

The food and beverage expansion includes several concepts making their debut in Germany. These include EL&N London, a café concept known for patisserie and coffee; Popeyes, offering Louisiana-style chicken; and Bona’me, which focuses on modern Oriental cuisine.

Other additions include Papa Pepe, serving pizza and pasta, and Rheinbissen, which offers Rhineland dishes.

Jochen Halfmann, managing director of Lagardère Travel Retail Germany, said, “With the new stores, we are creating a diverse portfolio of international brands, innovative dining concepts and strong local offerings, thereby redefining the travel experience for millions of passengers.”

Further expansion is planned, with eight additional retail locations to be introduced in the coming months. These will include more Relay stores and new concepts such as Affenbande and Discover, as well as a hybrid Relay Café combining retail and food services.

In related news, Lagardère Travel Retail opens Story Kitchen & Bar at DXB