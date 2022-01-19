Fraport USA opens nine food and beverage outlets at Nashville Airport

Concessionaire Fraport USA has completed the opening of nine new restaurants at Nashville International Airport in Tennessee, taking the total number of shops and restaurants opened in the last year to 35.

The latest openings include Chick-fil-A, Little Harpeth Brewing, Kijiji Coffee House, Southernaire Market, 8th & Roast Coffee Co, TailGate Brewery, Puckett’s Grocery and Restaurant, Pig Star by Peg Leg Porker, and Three Casks.

Matt Jennings, vice president of Fraport Tennessee, said, “Our success in 2021 would not have been possible without our partners at the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (MNAA). On behalf of our team and new operators, I want to thank MNAA for all they did to support us on this amazing journey. We are excited for what will come in 2022.”

On the local craft scene, independent craft brewery TailGate specializes in small-batch specialty brews and scratch-made pizza. The new taproom in Concourse C features 12 craft beers on draft, craft pizzas and breakfast sandwiches.

A Nashville original since 2003, Yazoo Brewing Company brings a variety of award-winning Yazoo beers in a newly renovated space. Passengers can enjoy beers on draft at the bar, in the concourse or at the gate.

Another welcome addition in Concourse C, local deli and eatery Southernaire Market features homemade-style items to go, exotic sauces and gourmet products with a Southern influence.

In Concourse B, Little Harpeth Brewing produces beers crafted in the tradition of German lagers, consistent with the beers of pre-prohibition Middle Tennesseans. The 1,564ft2 taproom features award-winning beers and wines on tap, cocktails and an extensive food menu.

Pig Star by Peg Leg Porker serves Memphis-style BBQ from acclaimed Pitmaster Carey Bringle, known for his award-winning Nashville restaurant, Peg Leg Porker. The new 2,186ft2 restaurant offers BBQ meats smoked fresh daily, delicious sides, and signature sauces and rubs.

Puckett’s Grocery and Restaurant take center stage with 3,676ft2 of premium space in Concourse D. Puckett’s roots date back to the 1950s in a small grocery store in the village of Leiper’s Fork, Tennessee.

With Three Casks, the Tennessee Whiskey Trail now runs through Concourse C. The crafthouse, which occupies 2,606ft2 of space, features locally made whiskey, spirits and beer from the Tennessee Distillers Guild and Tennessee Craft Brewers Guild.

Bongo Java, Kijiji Coffee House and 8th & Roast Coffee Co are the latest coffee brewers to open at the airport. Fraport USA has said that more than a dozen new shopping and dining locations will be added to the airport in 2022.