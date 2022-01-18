Avinor announces US$946m of retail contracts in Norway

Avinor has announced 38 contracts – worth €830m (US$946m) in total – for retail, food and beverage (F&B) and convenience opportunities across Oslo, Bergen, Stavanger, Bergen and Trondheim airports in Norway.

With these contracts, the company is looking to open bookstores, pharmacies, souvenir and electrical shops, as well as lifestyle and fashion boutiques. Smaller operators may bid for individual outlets, while major national and international operators can bid on multiple contracts to achieve economies of scale. The contracts have durations of up to five years and feature risk reduction mechanisms to increase their attractiveness. This includes the removal of fixed rents on retail premises and the implementation of exclusively turnover-based rent and operating costs.

The airport intends to attract a wide range of concepts that will appeal to Norwegian and international passengers and strengthen the airports’ sense of place. Avinor is therefore seeking local and international partners with sustainable concepts that can elevate the passenger experience.

Joachim Lupnaav Johnsen, Avinor’s executive vice president commercial, said, “During normal operations, Avinor’s airports are among the largest and most attractive marketplaces in Norway, with a broad and diverse group of customers with strong purchasing power. We aim to create a wider selection of concepts at each airport and across our portfolio of sites, and we want to strengthen the regional sense of place. For example, we want it to be obvious that you have arrived in Bergen, rather than just any other European airport. We want there to be a good balance between the global and the local providers, and we thereby hope to see new, interesting constellations as a result.”