Mountain Culture brewery to open at Western Sydney International

The first airport-based Mountain Culture craft brewery venues are set to open at Western Sydney International (Nancy Bird Walton) Airport (WSI), Australia’s new 24-hour global gateway.

In fact, the acclaimed Blue Mountains brewer will have two sites in WSI’s integrated terminal, servicing both domestic and international passengers in a partnership with Airport Retail Group Australia (ARGA).

According to WSI CEO Simon Hickey, the Mountain Culture venues will help bring an authentic sense of place to the terminal.

“Western Sydney International is an airport which reflects the character, creativity and energy of the region it represents, and a strong presence from local brands like Mountain Culture helps bring that vision to life,” Hickey enthused.

“We are delighted to showcase one of the great success stories of the Blue Mountains and to give passengers from around the world a genuine taste of the top-tier hospitality offerings this region is ready to serve.

“Mountain Culture has also given us the great honor of developing a new WSI brew, which is incredible and something only our visitors enjoying the new state-of-the-art airport terminal will get to experience.”

The Mountain Culture venues at WSI will incorporate vibrant designs inspired by the nearby World Heritage-listed Blue Mountains landscape and surrounding Western Sydney region with a modern Australian menu served up beside locally connected brews including Pierces Pass and Blue Gum.

WSI is on track to begin air cargo services on July 26, 2026, with passenger services taking off from October 25, 2026.

This 24-hour global gateway is Australia’s first major international greenfield airport development in more than 50 years, providing a world-class experience for travelers while supporting economic growth and enhanced connectivity for Greater Sydney.

Discover more about the project in the September 2025 issue of Passenger Terminal World.

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