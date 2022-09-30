LAX to open 10 concessions in Terminal 3

Airport authority Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) has begun opening its new restaurant and retail concessions area in Terminal 3 of Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in California.

A phased opening of the 10 new concessions began earlier in 2022, with Gameway, Homeboy and A/K Boulevard. The remainder of the concessions are expected to open by the summer of 2023. The retail offerings include Evolve by Hudson, Hudson Nonstop, A/K Boulevard and InMotion. Featuring Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology, the Hudson Nonstop store removes the need for travelers to stop at checkout to pay for their purchases. Instead, customers enter their credit card or hover their palm to enter the store, pick up their must-have travel essentials and exit the store, providing a contactless shopping experience. An Amazon account isn’t necessary to shop at Hudson Nonstop.

The five new restaurants include local eateries to celebrity-owned restaurants, including rapper Ludacris and Jackmont Hospitality’s Chicken + Beer, which offers Southern-style comfort food and chicken and waffles. Additionally, Top Chef star Nyesha Arrington’s Native will deliver California-inspired cuisine. The Alfred outlet will serve coffee and tea drinks. The mission-based bakery Homeboy will feature handmade sandwiches, baked goods and express checkout. Jamba will offer on-the-go blended smoothies and bowls.

The 10 concessions are part of LAWA and Delta’s US$2.3bn modernization project to consolidate Terminals 2 and 3. Set to be completed in 2023, the 1,200,000ft2 , 27-gate complex has been designed with intuitive wayfinding and with airside connection to the Tom Bradley International Terminal. As part of LAWA’s commitment to diversifying the airport concessions environment, each concession opening in Terminal 3 includes at least one Airport Concession Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (ACDBE) partner, bringing the total minority business participation to more than 35% across the 10 new units. To qualify, certified ACDBE firms must meet eligibility standards established by the US Department of Transportation (USDOT), including ownership of at least 51% by a socially or economically disadvantaged individual and management, and daily business operations controlled by at least one of the socially and economically disadvantaged owners.

Justin Erbacci, CEO of LAWA, said, “Los Angeles is a world-class dining and shopping destination, and we are thrilled that the new Terminal 3 concessions will provide our guests an innovative restaurant and retail experience on par with the offerings of our great city. In partnership with URW and Delta, we have brought together a diverse collection of brands, while creating opportunities for small- and minority-owned businesses to operate at the airport.”

The area has been created in partnership with retail operator Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) Airports and Delta Air Lines. Mike Salzman, executive vice president of airports at URW, said, “We’re excited to deliver the high-quality experience that airport guests expect while strengthening our commitment to our local businesses and communities. This line-up proves that you can deliver a fresh, innovative and customer-driven experience while achieving our collective goals of greater principal ownership by minority and female entrepreneurs.”