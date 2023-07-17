London Heathrow Airport opens fourth Starbucks store

SSP has opened a Starbucks store in Terminal 2 of London Heathrow Airport, making this the fourth Starbucks unit it operates at the airport

Converted from two retail units into one large space, the new store features a curvilinear design and offers a space in which guests can purchase their Starbucks items before their flights. Digital ordering is available via the Starbucks UK app, available for iPhone and Android, as well as free airport wi-fi.

Starbucks UK serves a range of free dairy-alternative options. Customers looking for a quick bite on the go can try the new Brownie Bites, available in Cookies & Cream, White Chocolate & Raspberry Blondie and Miso & Caramel.

Cathy Granby, business development director at SSP UK and Ireland, said, “This new store at London Heathrow Airport is wonderful to see as we continue to develop our presence at this global travel hub. Starbucks is a brand favorite for travelers all around the world, and this, our fourth Starbucks store at the airport, offers an elevated food and beverage experience for guests coming through Heathrow on their travels.”

Fraser Brown, retail director at Heathrow, said, “With thanks to the hard work and collaboration from SSP, Starbucks and Heathrow, I am delighted to see our fourth SSP Starbucks store open in Terminal 2. Starbucks is a known and loved brand amongst our passengers and with the store opening ahead of Heathrow’s busy summer peak, provides them with an expanded ‘grab and go’ offer as they journey through the airport.”

To find out more about London Heathrow Airport’s latest developments, click here.