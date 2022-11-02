Nashville Airport launches redeveloped concessions program

After three years of construction, Nashville International Airport (BNA) in Tennessee has completed the redevelopment of its concession program with Fraport.

According to developers Fraport USA and the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority, the area has been designed to reflect Music City and bring authenticity to the airport’s restaurants and shops. The airport has six live music stages and the Nashville hospitality venues Tootsies, Puckett’s Gro. & Restaurant and Blake Shelton’s famed Ole Red. In addition, passengers can experience live music at the expanded stage in the C-Triangle food court and two other stages located in pre-security.

Local Nashville brands feature throughout the retail and food and beverage offerings with approximately 40% of total program sales generated from ACDBE-owned units. Returning to the program with larger footprints are local brands including 8th and Roast, NaSah’s Nurture + Nature, Yazoo Brewing and Tennessee Brew Works. New local brands that have joined the program include Bar-B-Cutie, Pig Star by Peg Leg Porker, MEEL, and Pyramids Café, and breweries Tailgate Brewery and Little Harpeth Brewing.

Matt Jennings, vice president of Fraport Tennessee, developer and manager of the concessions program, said, “Our vision of bringing an authentic Nashville Music City and Tennessee experience to the airport is in full swing. When passengers arrive at BNA, they get a genuine Nashville experience. It sets the stage for the rest of their visit to our city.”