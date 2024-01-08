Perth Airport welcomes three brands to retail precinct

Perth Airport in Australia will soon welcome liquor store Dan Murphy’s, Western Australia’s 100th McDonalds store and a new IMO car wash to its 9,500m2 Airport West retail precinct around the Redcliffe Station.

The McDonalds store and IMO car wash will open on a site along Dunreath Drive, opposite Costco. Perth Airport also says it is close to engaging with two more high-profile tenants for the remaining sites.

With the development of Redcliffe Station, the airport wants to ensure there is a balanced mix of retail, food and beverage, and office spaces within walking distance of the new public transportation network. Since 2018, DFO Perth, Costco Warehouse, Woolworths, Priceline and Sushi Hub have all opened in the Airport West Precinct, creating more than 1,200 ongoing and retail jobs.

Dan Sweet, chief property officer at Perth Airport, said, “The airport has invested significantly in commercial and industrial property on the estate, which is a prime example of its commitment to supporting the WA economy. Perth Airport is now a major employment center and property development, which supports jobs growth and economic activity, has become a very important part of our business.

“The decision of big-ticket retailers to invest in the precinct is a huge vote of confidence in Perth Airport and the WA economy. The precinct provides local jobs and shopping convenience for the people of Redcliffe and makes the region an even more attractive place to live or work. We are confident that our investment in the facilities available in this precinct will become a drawcard for businesses looking at basing their offices at Perth Airport, as well as savvy shoppers looking for a bargain, as well as providing everyday convenience for local residents.”

