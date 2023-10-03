Seven new restaurants open at Nashville International Airport

Visitors to Nashville International Airport now have an even wider choice of dining options with the opening of seven new venues that celebrate the flavors and flair of Music City and add to a growing list of top dining, retail and entertainment options in this fast-growing airport.

“These innovative concepts offer more ways for passengers to experience all that Nashville and Tennessee have to offer,” said Matt Jennings, vice president of Fraport Tennessee. “Many also feature live music and retail offerings.”

The seven restaurants are open for business in the new International Arrivals Facility (IAF), Concourse B and Concourse C:

ACME Feed & Seed – Scratch-made family recipes, selection of craft beer, regionally sourced products in the Acme Farm Store and live performances by local artists.

Kitty Hawk Eat & Drink – This BNA-exclusive restaurant offers fast-casual fare, locally roasted coffee and espresso, craft cocktails and more.

The Titan’s Press Box – This exclusive, full-service restaurant offers a “casual approach to upscale dining with its lived-in luxury feel”. Craft cocktails, vast wine list and home-team vibe.

TN Moonshine Bar – Tennessee’s distilling heritage takes center stage with handcrafted cocktails infused with local moonshine.

Hattie B’s Hot Chicken – Authentic Nashville hot chicken, savory sides, desserts, drinks, and an exclusive BNA breakfast menu featuring specialty biscuits and more.

Slim & Husky’s Pizza – Nashville’s James Beard-nominated pizza maker brings its award-winning menu to the airport.

Smashville – The Nashville Predators invite fans to enjoy all this exciting NHL team and Music City have to offer – live music, delicious food, refreshing drinks and team merchandise.

“We began this journey with MNAA in 2019,” Jennings said, “and we are thrilled to deliver an iconic program that celebrates and showcases the best of Music City and Tennessee as part of the BNA Vision.”