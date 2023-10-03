Berlin Brandenburg Airport to adopt AI-based aircraft handling

AI-based ground handling is coming to Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER), making it the first German airport to use such technology. In doing so, the airport company is continuing to invest in modern technologies to increase service quality, punctuality and efficiency at BER.

While recently introduced digital products at BER focused primarily on terminal operations, the focus is now on the capital airport’s 49 apron positions close to the terminal. Together with the company Assaia, Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg is implementing a comprehensive system – the digital TurnaroundControl solution – that will enable handling processes on the apron to be analyzed with the help of self-learning software and relevant recommendations for action. This will enable work on the aircraft to be optimized, resulting in greater stability in the flight schedule and increased punctuality. The system will be introduced gradually over the coming months.

The TurnaroundControl software improves airport operations through real-time transparency of handling processes. Recommendations are made to optimize handling with the help of cameras at apron positions and the AI-based software. These can be used by employees to optimize processes and increase punctuality.

Thomas Hoff Anderson, chief operations officer, Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg, said, “In the future BER will continue to rely on an AI-based solution to further increase the stability of the network and punctuality. We expect the software’s machine learning to provide us with valuable insights that will give us additional impetus to further develop processes in airport operations.”

Assaia CEO Max Diez said, “We are delighted to be working with Berlin Brandenburg Airport and to be part of the airport’s journey to provide the best possible experience for passengers at BER. Our technology will help the airport achieve its goals, including increased safety and efficiency, more processing per gate and improved punctuality.”