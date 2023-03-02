SSP brings Vietnamese quick-service restaurant to Changi Airport

Food and beverage (F&B) operator SSP Group has partnered with restaurant holding group Les Amis Group to bring Vietnamese concept NamNam to Changi International Airport (SIN), Singapore.

The format at NamNam is self-service, with defined pick-up zones for customers, as well as self-order kiosks and a digital queueing system. The outlet’s interior has been tailored for the airport environment with seating capacity for 82 guests at a time. High ceilings in tones of green have been incorporated to allude to the zinc roofs of Vietnamese architecture. The walls are adorned with words formed from fluorescent lighting to evoke the character of a night-time street food market. To bring customers closer to the kitchen and create a unique ‘entertainment’ showcase, the banh mi and pho cooking stations are open to diners, bringing the vibe of Vietnamese food culture straight to customers at Terminal 3.

According to the restaurant, the menu puts a modern spin on classic Vietnamese street favorites, including pho with its slow-cooked broth, specialty noodles and banh mi with light and crispy baguettes. There are food options for every part of the day, including a breakfast menu that was specially developed for the airport. It features a variety of local dishes such as Kaya Toast, Alvis Banana and Peanut Butter and Luncheon Meat with Salted Egg Mayo Toast.

Jonathan Robinson, CEO of SSP Asia Pacific, said, “We are proud to partner with the Les Amis Group to introduce the first NamNam to Changi Airport. It’s been an exciting journey to develop this beautiful, eye-catching restaurant, showcasing excellent-quality Vietnamese cuisine. The opening of NamNam could not have come at a better time. We started trading on November 18, 2022, when most Asian and international borders had already reopened. Air travel in the region is quickly returning, and we’ve recruited a strong team to bring the essence of NamNam to life for Changi’s passengers. It’s definitely one of the jewels in the crown of our SSP Asia Pacific portfolio.”

Chef Nam Q Nguyen, founder of NamNam, said, “We are glad to see NamNam being so well received by travelers transiting through Changi Airport. We hope that our partnership with SSP Group, which has a stellar record managing F&B concepts at iconic travel destinations across the world, will help bring NamNam to a more diverse and widely traveled audience in the future.”

To find out more about Changi International Airport’s latest developments, click here.