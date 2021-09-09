SSP debuts two food and beverage offerings at Gatwick’s North Terminal

Restaurateur SSP UK & Ireland has opened two new offerings for Tortilla and Juniper and Co at London Gatwick Airport’s North Terminal.

Tortilla, the UK’s largest fast-casual Mexican restaurant brand, already has 51 outlets across the UK, but the latest offering at Gatwick will be its first venture at an airport.

Meanwhile Juniper and Co, a premium bar and restaurant offering locally sourced produce, is a bespoke brand created for Gatwick. The bar area will be a focal point with an elegant marble finished bar and contemporary brass-finished central gantry.

Rachel Bulford, director of retail at Gatwick Airport, said, “We are delighted to welcome both Tortilla and Juniper and Co to Gatwick. It’s exciting to not only have two new F&B offerings for our passengers to enjoy, but for them to be unique to Gatwick really demonstrates the pull of the airport.

“With more passengers now starting to return to the airport to enjoy holidays abroad, visit family and friends, or travel for business, it’s exciting to see our departure lounge starting to get that exciting buzz back again, and the additions of Tortilla and Juniper and Co. will only add to that atmosphere.”

Richard Lewis, CEO SSP UK & Ireland, said, “With the steady return of passengers to Gatwick, we’re delighted to be opening our doors at Tortilla and Juniper. Whether you fancy a freshly made burrito to take onto the plane or would prefer to relax in beautiful surroundings with a delicious meal and cocktail, these two new brands will be a great addition to the dining scene at the airport.”