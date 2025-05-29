CBP cuts passenger processing time with new technology at O’Hare

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is working with the Chicago Department of Aviation to improve the international arrival experience at O’Hare International Airport using enhanced passenger processing (EPP) technology.

CBP describes EPP as “a secure and enhanced biometric process available only to US citizens when they return to the US”. EPP uses facial comparison technology, with travelers approaching a camera device to have their photos taken. It is designed to fully automate CBP’s Simplified Arrival process with photo capture and touchless traveler auto-confirmation to biometrically verify identities.

EPP has already reduced processing time for US citizens from 60 seconds to 10 seconds, which CBP says translates into a 74% reduction in wait times and a 76% reduction in flight connections lost for United Airlines and American Airlines.

CBP officers are on hand to instruct passengers on the process and assist them at any point during screening. Any passenger wishing to not participate in the EPP process must notify an officer and go through the standard entry process.

