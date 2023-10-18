Stockholm Arlanda Airport inaugurates Marketplace

Stockholm Arlanda Airport in Sweden has inaugurated its 11,000m2 Marketplace and new security checkpoint.

According to the airport, this development work was the largest investment ever at Stockholm Arlanda and will contribute to an improved passenger experience.

Since the security checkpoint opened in the summer of 2023, more than two million passengers have passed through the checkpoint in an average time of about five minutes. This has contributed to significantly reduced security waiting times at Stockholm Arlanda.

With the new Marketplace, Stockholm Arlanda’s passengers will have a new range of commercial offerings, including restaurants and shops. A total of 40 concepts will be opened from this autumn to 2025, in several stages. A total of 120 procurements have been made for Swedavia’s airports to a procurement value of Skr10bn (US$910m).

The inauguration took place at the Marketplace in Terminal 5 on Tuesday, with leading representatives from the aviation industry and regional business in attendance, including Andreas Hatzigeorgiou CEO of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce, and Susanne Andersson, CEO of Visit Sweden. The executives each spoke about what Swedavia’s major investment in Stockholm Arlanda means for Stockholm, the region and for the whole of Sweden, with an improved passenger experience and, in the long run, improved accessibility.

Swedavia CEO Jonas Abrahamsson said, “Sweden’s need for exchange with the rest of the world will always be great, and that requires a strong Stockholm Arlanda. A strengthened commercial offering is not only important for the passenger experience – it also contributes significantly to our ability to maintain competitive airport charges. At Swedavia, we are proud that today we have the great pleasure of officially inaugurating two milestones in the development of Sweden’s largest airport, our new security checkpoint and the first phase of the new Marketplace. Together, they contribute to a markedly improved experience for Stockholm Arlanda’s passengers.

“Our largest investment to date in Stockholm Arlanda, which we have invested in to be able to offer a more efficient and inspiring airport, strengthens Sweden’s long-term competitiveness. Of course, it feels very positive that we have reached these milestones, the opening of the Marketplace and our new security checkpoint, which are important steps in Stockholm Arlanda’s long-term development. The investments at Stockholm Arlanda are fully in line with Swedavia’s connectivity mission, which both strengthens the country’s position and the Swedish economy and contributes to the creation of more jobs.”

Andreas Carlson, Sweden’s Minister for Infrastructure and Housing, added, “Stockholm Arlanda Airport is by far Sweden’s largest airport, with an extensive network of national and international routes. The airport ties the country together and is of great national importance. It holds both a very important role in the Swedish transport system and is a growth engine for the Swedish economy. The investments in the new Marketplace and security checkpoint are future-oriented and contribute to the development of Stockholm Arlanda as an airport.”

