Chicago O’Hare CBP stops traveler attempting to bring goat viscera into the USA

US Customs and Border Protection Agriculture Specialists (CBPAS) at Chicago O’Hare International Airport stop prohibited items that travelers try to bring into the country, whether it is fruits, vegetables, plants, or other forbidden items. However, their latest seizure, an eviscerated goat, is certainly outside of the normal items they stop.

On October 10, 2023, two passengers arriving from the Democratic Republic of Congo were referred to agriculture for secondary inspection. CBPAS inspected their baggage and found raw goat viscera including the trachea, heart, lungs, liver, kidneys and entire digestive system. Other prohibited meat and food items were also found. Agriculture specialists seized and destroyed the items to prevent livestock diseases and plant pests.

“There are real dangers these items can have if they are introduced in the US economy,” said LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, director of field operations at Customs and Border Protection’s Chicago field office. “All passengers, whether entering or returning to the US, must be truthful and declare all items they are bringing. If one prohibited item enters the US it could have dangerous ecological or economical results.”

Just last week US CBPAS at Minneapolis – Saint Paul International Airport seized a small box containing giraffe faecal material, which the passenger had intended to make into a necklace.

