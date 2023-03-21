Tampa International launches its mobile food-ordering program on Uber Eats

Tampa International Airport (TPA) in Florida has partnered with Uber Eats to enable passengers to access its mobile food-ordering program TPA to Go on Uber Eats’ food delivery platform.

The airport’s TPA to Go mobile-ordering program enables guests to purchase food, drinks and other items in advance for pickup. Users can place an order ahead of time at 18 restaurants and four retailers. Travelers can set TPA as their location before they arrive, choose items from their favorite eatery or shop and have it ready for pickup when they get there. However, delivery within the airport is not an option.

TPA to Go is available to anyone at or headed to the airport, including passengers, flight crews and airport staff. Guests can access TPA to Go at the airport by: using the Uber Eats app or website; logging onto the TPA to Go website; or scanning the QR code posted throughout airport signage.

The airport launched this initiative with Uber Eats to reduce queues at its restaurants and shops ahead of Spring Break, which is TPA’s busiest travel season. The airport expects as many as 90,000 passengers on peak days during the period between March 7 and April 10, 2023.

TPA is Uber’s first official US airport partner, after working at Toronto Pearson Airport in Canada and pilot programs at John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Ohio and Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina.

Laurie Noyes, vice president of concessions and commercial parking at Tampa International Airport, said, “We’re thrilled that TPA travelers can now enjoy greater and more convenient access to our award-winning concessions program. Our partnership with Uber Eats is another way we’re elevating the guest experience by making shopping and dining at TPA easier and faster, which is a great value for our customers.”

Rob Mitchell, head of airports business development at Uber, commented, “At Uber, we know how busy airports can be and that sometimes travel can be stressful. That’s why we’re excited to give travelers and folks who work at the airport a lot more convenience and a little less stress when they’re hungry by bringing Uber Eats skip-the-line mobile ordering technology at the restaurant and retail locations at Tampa International Airport.”

To find out more about Tampa International Airport’s latest developments, click here.