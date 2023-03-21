London City Airport adds third next-gen CT security scanning lane

London City Airport in the UK has begun adding a third next-gen CT security scanning lane, which is expected to be completed by the end of March in preparation for Easter passenger traffic.

This installation follows the completion of two other CT security scanning lanes, which it began in November 2022. The last old-generation machine will be taken out of service by the end of this month.

The upgrade will mean travelers can leave laptops and up to 2 liters of approved liquids in their bags. According to the airport, these technological updates have enabled it to deliver a start-to-finish security screening process in under three minutes, on average.

Robert Sinclair, CEO of LCY, said, “London City is continuing to move in the right direction. The start of the year has been in line with expectations, but we will see a step change from the Easter period onwards and we will be geared up to serve close to 2019 levels of passengers in periods through the summer.

“The good news for anyone planning a holiday or a business trip is that we will be the first mainstream UK airport to offer a fully CT security experience from the end of this month. The new lanes will not only cut hassle, but also cut queuing times, which I know passengers will love.”

