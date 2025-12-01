Menzies Aviation accelerates HVO transition at Heathrow and Gatwick

Menzies Aviation has expanded its use of hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) across its ground support equipment (GSE) fleets at London Heathrow (LHR) and London Gatwick (LGW), marking a significant step in the company’s journey toward net-zero emissions by 2045.

Around 60% of the GSE fleet at Heathrow and more than 50% at Gatwick now operate on HVO, with the remainder of equipment electrified. These milestones build on earlier transitions at Gothenburg, Stockholm Arlanda, Amsterdam, San Diego and San Francisco, strengthening the company’s global shift toward low-carbon ground handling operations.

The London rollout is expected to yield substantial environmental benefits. Based on current annual use of 65,000 liters of fuel, Menzies projects that switching to HVO will reduce emissions by up to 165 metric tons of CO₂e each year across the two airports – equivalent to removing more than 35 passenger cars from the road. UK government data indicates that HVO can deliver up to a 90% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions compared with fossil diesel.

Produced from waste-derived feedstocks such as used cooking oils and animal fats, HVO offers a renewable alternative to diesel without requiring modifications to existing engines.

The transition supports Menzies’s broader All In sustainability strategy and complements its Electric First initiative, which focuses on electrifying GSE wherever practical. With HVO now powering the majority of remaining non-electric assets at LHR and LGW, the company says it is edging closer to a fully low-carbon fleet.

“Advancing the use of HVO at two of our largest UK ground handling operations represents another important milestone in our journey to decarbonize and achieve net-zero by 2045,” said John Geddes, chief governance and sustainability officer and company secretary. “By combining renewable fuel alternatives with our long-term electrification strategy, we’re taking tangible action to support our customers’ sustainability goals and the wider industry’s net zero ambitions.”

Menzies says it will continue collaborating with airports, airlines and suppliers worldwide to expand renewable fuel use and deploy cleaner GSE across its global network.

In related news, Stockholm Arlanda introduces new air traffic approach concept to boost efficiency and sustainability