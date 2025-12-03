CT deployments expected to double by 2028.

Stefano Baronci, director general of Airports Council International (ACI) Asia-Pacific and Middle East, has called for industry-wide innovation and policy reforms to futureproof airport operations. Baronci stressed that staying aligned with technological advancement is essential to remain competitive.

Releasing the key findings of the ACI Asia-Pacific and Middle East security technology survey, Baronci highlighted the push for modernization at security checkpoints, often cited as the most stressful point in the passenger journey at airports. The survey, which gathered data from 48 airports from Asia-Pacific and Middle East regions, revealed a strong commitment to adopting next-generation screening tools across the regions.

The survey found that deployment of computed tomography (CT) scanners and body scanners for cabin baggage and passenger screening is rising sharply and is expected to double by 2028. Small and medium-sized airports are adopting new screening technology at a pace comparable to larger hubs. Cost and space remain the top barriers for smaller airports, with CT machines costing up to 10 times more than conventional x-ray units. Meanwhile, AI-enabled screening support, including automated prohibited items detection systems (APIDS), is gaining traction.

