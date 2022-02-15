Havaş acquires Zagreb Airport’s ground handling company

Turkey-based ground handling company Havaş has acquired MZLZ Ground Handling Services, which operates at Zagreb Airport in Croatia.

The agreement grants Havaş control of passenger, ramp, representation and supervision services, flight operation, load control and communication services as well as cargo and mail services at Zagreb Airport. Havaş will provide service in Zagreb with approximately 500 employees and a machine park consisting of 176 motorized and 346 wheeled equipment.

Mete Erna, general manager of Havaş, stated, “We focus on constantly improving our operations through innovative solutions and providing the best service to our airline collaborations. As a member of the Turquality program, we take the opportunities to achieve growth abroad with the know-how we have gained in Turkey.

“Approximately 30 airlines regularly fly to Zagreb Airport, which is a significant touristic destination in the Adriatic. We will carry out all processes as the sole ground handling service provider at the airport, which also has cargo and general aviation traffic. We will increase the efficiency of our operations, sustain our investments in ground handling services and continue to be the preferred business partner of airlines.”