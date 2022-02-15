Passenger Terminal Today
Passenger Terminal Today
Self-service retail outlet opened at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol

Amsterdam Airport Schiphol in the Netherlands has opened a self-service shop called Gate 24/7.

True to its name, the shop is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week and contains 10 vending machines, each with a different range of products, from eight retailers already located at Schiphol Plaza. Items on offer food and drink to beauty products as well as electronics and last-minute necessities. After selecting their choice, customers can then pay contactless at the vending machines.

Gate 24/7 will be piloted for at least six months. Following this, Schiphol will evaluate the results and decide whether or not to extend the pilot. The shop was constructed in collaboration with Intos Interior Design and DGA Vending.

Carla Laurs-Hoogvorst, retail manager at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, said, “Schiphol closely follows technological developments in retail. We believe that this is the future. The priority is to offer our visitors speed and convenience, and this new shop and service responds to that in a way that is accessible for our visitors and partners. Whether you’re going to work, making a connection, departing or arriving, anyone who needs to make a last-minute purchase can go to this shop.”

