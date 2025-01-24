 JFK Airport’s New Terminal One to deploy shared all-electric ground support fleet

The New Terminal One at John F Kennedy International Airport (JFK) has selected ground support equipment (GSE) company TCR to provide an all-electric GSE fleet to the terminal, which is scheduled to open in 2026.

All-electric ground support equipment

The fully electric GSE fleet will be shared by ground handlers – companies that support airline operations with ramp services, including baggage loading and aircraft towing. According to the partners, this marks the first time that any airport terminal in the world has procured a centralized all-electric GSE fleet. This shared model is intended to reduce environmental impact, improve costs and optimize equipment use, in contrast to the conventional model where ground handlers individually own or lease their own equipment. TCR’s all-electric GSE fleet also integrates advanced fleet management technology, which provides real-time data to enhance operational efficiency and decision making.

Operating a fully electric GSE fleet through a pooling model is a key part of the New Terminal One’s sustainability strategy, which supports the port authority’s goal to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions across the agency’s airports and facilities by 2050.

Additionally, this pooling approach is expected to make it easier for prospective ground handlers to participate in a competitive bid to operate at the New Terminal One, as they will only provide the manpower to operate the GSE, without having to purchase their own equipment. The New Terminal One expects to issue a request for proposals for ground handlers shortly.

New Terminal One

The New Terminal One is a key component of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey’s planned US$19bn transformation of JFK Airport into a world-class gateway, which will include two new terminals, the modernization and expansion of two existing terminals, a new ground transportation center, and an entirely new, simplified roadway network.

“Our team at the New Terminal One is creating an unparalleled travel experience, while staying true to our commitment to environmental sustainability,” said Jennifer Aument, CEO of the New Terminal One. “We are delighted to partner with TCR on this innovative collaboration for all-electric ground support equipment, which will contribute to seamless operations for our partner airlines and a best-in-class experience for their customers.”

“We are thrilled to contribute to this groundbreaking initiative,” said Kristof Philips, CEO of TCR Airport Solutions. “This project highlights our dedication to sustainability and innovation, setting a worldwide model for the aviation industry.”

“Extending our presence in North America marks a significant milestone for our organization. We are excited to collaborate with local communities and partners, fostering a diverse workplace and creating about 50 local jobs, including roles for electric GSE maintenance technicians contributing to the success of New Terminal One,” said Stephanie Rajzbaum, managing director of TCR North America.

TCR has stated that it is committed to the port authority’s targets for participation by minority- and women-owned business enterprises (MWBE/LBE) by working with third-party providers to provide, manage and maintain the equipment.

