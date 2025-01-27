Denver International Airport boosts parking and roadway security

Denver International Airport (DEN) has commenced the installation of 78 additional high-resolution security cameras in the Pikes Peak Shuttle Lot. The camera technology provides a variety of capabilities including 360° views. The installation, which began January 21, is expected to continue through the end of March 2025.

Enhanced security for parking areas

The installation of the cameras is part of a larger effort to enhance security across DEN’s parking lots and garages. DEN plans to install more than 200 high-resolution cameras this year (some are single cameras and others are pods of five cameras). The work at the Pikes Peak lot is part of the larger project that will also include new robust data storage equipment to improve the airport’s ability to monitor parking facilities and assist law enforcement in auto theft investigations. Meanwhile, DEN also continues to expand the use of license plate reader (LPR) technology to provide more comprehensive coverage of the entrances and exits to/from parking lots and roadways.

Increased surveillance

The current work to upgrade security follows the installation of 11 additional HALO cameras in the East and West Economy lots as well as in the Pikes Peak lot in 2023, which brought the total number of HALO cameras across these three lots to 15; the airport says this increases security surveillance by 75%. Another upgrade from the same period included the installation of new barriers at key parking lot locations to help prevent criminals leaving parking exit lanes and damaging gate arms.

Those planning to use the Pikes Peak lot up to the end of March must avoid parking in certain areas due to utility work and camera installation.

DEN is also upgrading its passenger terminal security. Read more about it here