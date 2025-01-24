Security upgrades planned for Macau International

Macau International Airport will use part of the existing commercial space of the duty-free shop to expand the security check and departure area.

The development follows an inspection at the airport to assess the impact on operations of increased passenger numbers during the Spring Festival holiday.

In addition to the extra space, the airport hopes to reduce queue times by installing new security equipment this year. Upon completion, the area will feature a total of eight smart security screening channels, equipped with automatic sorting of carry-on baggage, automatic tray retrieval and assisted unpacking workstations. Millimeter-wave body imaging security scanners and self-service pre-security biometric gates will be installed to improve passenger security screening operations.