Passenger Terminal Today
Passenger Terminal Today
You are at:»»»Liberia Airport Authority awards ground handling contract to National Aviation Services
Ground Support

Liberia Airport Authority awards ground handling contract to National Aviation Services

mm By No Comments
LinkedIn +
Hassan El-Houry, group CEO of NAS

Liberia Airport Authority (LAA) has awarded a 10-year ground handling management contract to the aviation services provider National Aviation Services (NAS).

Under the terms of the cooperation, NAS will provide comprehensive ground handling services at Roberts International Airport (ROB) in Liberia. This includes passenger handling, ramp services and lost luggage handling for all airlines operating to and from the airport.

Musa Shannon, chairman of the board of LAA, said, “This partnership will greatly improve our technical and professional capacities at ROB and allow the LAA to provide a world-class experience while taking a major step forward in the aviation industry.”

Hassan El-Houry, group CEO of NAS, added, “We are excited to be expanding our long-standing relationship with the LAA and remain grateful for their continued trust in NAS. As a part of our operations in the country, we remain committed to enhancing and upgrading systems and processes at the Roberts International Airport to bring it on a par with international levels. We have also started investing in the required infrastructure, equipment and staff training to adhere to the highest standards of quality and service excellence.”

Share this story:

About Author

mm
, web editor

As the latest addition to the UKi Media & Events team, Elizabeth brings research skills from her English degree to her keen interest in the meteorological and transportation industries. Having taken the lead in student and startup publications, she has gained experience in editing online and print titles on a wide variety of topics. In her current role as Editorial Assistant, Elizabeth will create new and topical content on the pioneering technologies in transportation, logistics and meteorology.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.