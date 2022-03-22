Liberia Airport Authority awards ground handling contract to National Aviation Services

Liberia Airport Authority (LAA) has awarded a 10-year ground handling management contract to the aviation services provider National Aviation Services (NAS).

Under the terms of the cooperation, NAS will provide comprehensive ground handling services at Roberts International Airport (ROB) in Liberia. This includes passenger handling, ramp services and lost luggage handling for all airlines operating to and from the airport.

Musa Shannon, chairman of the board of LAA, said, “This partnership will greatly improve our technical and professional capacities at ROB and allow the LAA to provide a world-class experience while taking a major step forward in the aviation industry.”

Hassan El-Houry, group CEO of NAS, added, “We are excited to be expanding our long-standing relationship with the LAA and remain grateful for their continued trust in NAS. As a part of our operations in the country, we remain committed to enhancing and upgrading systems and processes at the Roberts International Airport to bring it on a par with international levels. We have also started investing in the required infrastructure, equipment and staff training to adhere to the highest standards of quality and service excellence.”