Turner & Townsend to manage Denver Airport expansion project

Denver International Airport (DEN) in Colorado has selected infrastructure project management company Turner & Townsend to provide project control services for its expansion project.

As air passenger numbers return to pre-pandemic levels, DEN is looking to expand capacity by 40% through an ongoing program of expansion and modernization of terminal capacity. Backed by a multi-billion-dollar capital investment plan, DEN’s program focuses on improving operations and passenger flow, as well as maintaining security. Turner & Townsend’s role will support the airport’s Vision 100 plan and the creation of a Center of Excellence and Equity in Aviation for capital project delivery.

Christopher McAtasney, director of infrastructure at Turner & Townsend, said, “We are delighted to join DEN on their journey in creating their Center of Excellence and Equity in Aviation for capital project delivery. And we are particularly happy to be furthering our mission to help grow and invest in minority- and women-owned business enterprises through partnerships that bolster their experience and lead to more opportunities in infrastructure development. We look forward to contributing toward building a positive legacy for the aviation industry by utilizing and sharing our global expertise in shaping greener, more inclusive and more productive programs.”