Aeroporti di Roma rolls out AI assistant to elevate the passenger experience

Aeroporti di Roma (ADR) has announced the launch of Virtual Assistant, an AI-powered digital companion designed to enhance the passenger experience for those who pass through Rome Fiumicino Airport.

The solution, developed in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Storm Reply, is designed to address travelers’ needs by delivering real-time information and support. It offers passengers quick and easy access to essential travel information, accompanying them throughout the entire airport experience.

Made accessible through ADR’s WhatsApp chatbot and the ADR website, it provides passengers with live flight updates, guidance on airport services, and personalized recommendations to enhance the experience in the terminal. It also features Adryx, the airport’s official mascot.

Emanuele Calà, senior vice president for transformation and technology at Aeroporti di Roma, said, “The Virtual Assistant marks a significant milestone in our digital transformation journey, enabling us to provide personalized support to the roughly 50 million travelers who pass through our airports each year, ensuring that their first and last moments in contact with the city are comfortable and effortless.”

The solution was developed with the AWS Generative AI Innovation Center and Storm Reply, an AWS Premier Consulting Partner, which supported ADR in using generative AI to create a responsive and intuitive virtual assistant capable of understanding and responding to complex passenger queries in multiple languages.

Powered by Amazon Bedrock – AWS’s fully managed service for foundation models – and a multi-agent architecture, ADR’s Virtual Assistant is said to deliver secure, high-quality AI-driven responses while maintaining the strict data privacy standards essential for airport operations.

Julien Groues, VP of AWS France and Europe South, said that the travel industry is undergoing a revolution driven by AI and cloud technologies. “By combining ADR’s deep understanding of traveler needs with AWS’s advanced AI capabilities and Storm Reply’s implementation expertise, we have created a solution that makes navigating one of Europe’s busiest airport systems simpler and more enjoyable,” he commented.

The Virtual Assistant interacts with passengers through text or voice message. Its main features include:

Parking availability: Travelers can check where to park their cars at the airport;

Transportation services: Information about buses, taxis and trains to and from the airport;

Terminal services recommendations: Restaurants, shops, shopping centers and more;

Baggage tracking: Accurate information on baggage claim points and baggage status;

Connection assistance: Personalized guidance for passengers with connecting flights;

Multilingual support: Communication in multiple languages to serve Rome's diverse international travelers.

The Virtual Assistant is available to all passengers traveling for all the flights to and from Rome Fiumicino Airport. Additional features are planned for rollout in the coming months.

