Hamad Airport launches second hotel

Hamad International Airport (HIA) in Qatar has launched the Oryx Garden Hotel, the second airport hotel in its terminal.

Located in HIA’s North Plaza, the Oryx Garden Hotel is part of HIA’s expansion project, which is set to be launched in time for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. The airport expansion project is intended to increase capacity to over 58 million passengers. It will include installing greenery, approximately 90 brands in one shopping area, an art collection and a 10,000m2 indoor tropical garden with a 268m2 water feature. After the World Cup, the airport will launch its second expansion project, which is set to increase the capacity to around 60 million passengers.

Comprising of 100 rooms ranging from king to twin, as well as suites, the Oryx Garden Hotel will offer guests complimentary wi-fi throughout the premises, and access to a variety of retail and culinary options located nearby. All rooms are located within the terminal, near the boarding gates. The hotel has a modern and contemporary design and can be booked around the clock for a maximum of 24 hours. To reach The Oryx Airport Hotel, guests can use the passenger train connecting the airport’s North and South Plazas. The Oryx Garden Hotel also features a vitality, well-being and fitness center located at the airport’s South Plaza, near the Lamp Bear art installation, with a 25m swimming pool, gym, spa and squash court.

Both airport hotels at HIA have implemented green initiatives in the airport’s effort to create 100% eco-friendly operations. For example, neither hotel will use plastic water bottles but instead utilize eco-friendly water containers. Other green initiatives include the adoption of recycled paper for all hotel printing collaterals and operations, and the substitution of biodegradable bags for plastic bags. For hotel room amenities, plastic cotton buds have been replaced with bamboo buds packaged in cardboard boxes, plastic coffee cups switched with recyclable paper cups and plastic lids replaced with polylactic acid (PLA) lids derived from plants. Plastic bottles for shampoos and body lotions have also been replaced with EcoPure PET biodegradable bottles. Plastic dental and shaving kits have been replaced with starch toothbrushes and shaving utilities, while plastic slippers, combs and shower caps are available in eco-friendly forms.

Badr Mohammed Al Meer, COO of HIA, said, “We are delighted to announce the opening of our second airport hotel at HIA. This is just one of the many new offerings our airport will be unveiling as part of our exciting expansion plans. The Oryx Garden Hotel adds yet another sustainable, world-class facility to the world’s best airport, offering a relaxing environment for guests to unwind and discover the extraordinary destination that is HIA.”