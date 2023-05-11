Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport launches online reporting tool

Dallas-Fort Worth International (DFW) in Texas has launched an online reporting tool to enable travelers to report suspicious activity and operational concerns to airport authorities.

The new See Say Airport function ensures anyone can quickly report concerns by visiting telldfw.com, downloading the See Say Airport app at getssairport.com, or texting a report to 972 534 5550. As always, travelers can also dial 911 to report an active threat directly to law enforcement.

The platform was created to address public safety matters, but customers can also use See Say to submit other concerns, such as an unclean restroom, broken escalators/moving sidewalks and spills on the floor. These reports go directly to the airport’s integrated operations center, which will dispatch the correct airport department to handle the matter. Customers also can upload photos with their submissions to better assist airport personnel in responding.

JT Taylor, director of public safety at DFW Airport, said, “A cornerstone of DFW Airport is our focus to provide a safe, secure and resilient environment for our customers, employees and the community. See Say is a 21st century tool for enhancing the tried-and-true method of ‘see something, say something’ to help protect everyone in the unique airport environment.”

