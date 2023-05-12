Helsinki Airport to open 17 restaurants and shops

Helsinki Airport in Finland is to open 17 restaurants and shops during the summer and autumn of 2023. Approximately 3,000m2 of additional retail space will be completed, which will expand the retail space in the terminal to 29,000m2. The new services will create about 170 jobs at the airport. Most of the restaurants and shops are located in the new service and meeting area, which is currently being built on the site of the former departures hall. Helsinki Airport’s service revamps and the completion of the service and meeting area will be the culmination of Finavia’s 10-year investment program, which will end in the autumn of 2023.

A total of 10 new restaurants and cafés will open in the summer. These include the Bastard Burgers burger restaurant; Fafa’s, which serves mostly vegetarian food; and the casual Toastery café. The Oak Barrel will add plenty of seats and expand its menu during the summer, but otherwise, the pub will remain the same. In the autumn of 2023, seven new shops will open, including the eco shop Ruohonjuuri, Moomin Shop, Kankurin Tupa’s year-round Christmas shop and the jewelry and design shop Via Minnet.

Nora Immonen, vice president and director of the commercial services business unit at Helsinki Airport operator Finavia, said, “Now there is an even better reason to arrive at the airport early and enjoy the international atmosphere and Finnish experiences. The revamping of Helsinki Airport spotlights Finnish work and expertise, as the majority of the services to be opened are Finnish.”

