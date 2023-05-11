Emirates opens new City Check-in and Travel Store in Dubai International Financial Centre

Emirates has launched a City Check‑in and Travel Store in Dubai’s financial district, enabling customers to book travel, check in for flights, drop luggage, shop for travel essentials and save time at the airport.

Located in the ICD Brookfield Place in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the facility enables customers to drop off their luggage between 4 and 24 hours before a flight. Customers can visit the space and check in any time from 8:00am to 10:00pm daily, beginning their travel experience with service via self-check-in kiosks, at dedicated desks with Emirates agents, or with the help of a check‑in robot assistant, named Sara.

Sara is a portable robotic check-in system that can match faces with scanned passports, check passengers in and guide them to the luggage drop area. With a 2.5m LCD screen showing the latest destination content from Emirates, and more screens showing an interactive touchscreen map, the City Check-in and Travel Store is a contemporary space that offers paid valet parking and self-parking. Visitors can also get advice and offers on trending destinations, and dedicated travel consultants can assist with purchasing tickets for future journeys, managing current bookings, purchasing upgrades, selecting preferred seats and arranging extra baggage if required.

Emirates passengers with valid boarding passes who wish to discover the area or spend time relaxing before their flight will have complimentary access to select lifestyle facilities in ICD Brookfield Place, and exclusive discounts and special offers across a range of restaurants, gyms and luxury stores – including Josette, 1Rebel, Lulu & the Beanstalk and Embody Fitness. Around the DIFC, visitors can enjoy a diverse range of services, shopping, cuisine and art galleries, including the extensive promenade at DIFC’s Gate Avenue. When it’s time to fly, passengers can then connect directly to the airport via taxi, Emirates chauffeur service, or take a 10-minute walk to Financial Centre Metro Station connecting seamlessly into the Airport Terminal 3 Metro Station.

Adel al Redha, chief operating officer at Emirates, said, “Emirates City Check-in is our latest addition to the Emirates travel experience, showing our commitment to providing customers with an array of check-in options. Our new location is the first ultra-convenient check-in and baggage-drop facility conveniently located in the DIFC area. People can avoid busy periods at the airport and minimize queuing. We are pleased to collaborate with ICD Brookfield on this project and look forward to providing our customers with more technology-focused solutions in the future.”

Rob Devereux, CEO of ICD Brookfield, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Emirates City Check-in and Travel store to ICD Brookfield Place, further enhancing our ecosystem as an attractive destination for workers, visitors and residents. This exciting new addition will bring the convenience of city check-in to the central business district, allowing Emirates passengers more time to go about their daily routine, spend productive time at work and enjoy the wonderful lifestyle Dubai has to offer.”

