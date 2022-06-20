Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport opens $310m concourse

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Arizona has opened its new US$310m eighth concourse, providing eight additional gates for Southwest Airlines.

Solely occupied by Southwest, the 25,500m2 space features a variety of customer amenities, including access to charging stations in every seat, an animal relief area, a family restroom, a nursing room and hearing loop connectivity.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said, “Phoenix Sky Harbor delivers a US$38bn annual economic impact, and the new concourse is filled with innovations and experiences that travelers will enjoy and remember. The design of the concourse emphasizes technology, sustainability and accessibility. Phoenix is showcasing its future-forward progress in a way that matches its status as one of the world’s busiest airports for passenger traffic.”

The concourse will also feature new local shops and restaurants as well as a common-use airport lounge. Local favorites Pedal Haus Brewery and Berry Divine – Acai Bowls will be in the new concourse along with regional concepts such as Bobby’s Burgers and Eegee’s as well as national chain Chick-Fil-A.

The retail shops will not only introduce national brands at the Uptown Phoenix shop and InMotion Entertainment but also access to local products from Changing Hands Bookstore, Made Art Boutique and Melrose Pharmacy.

Bob Jordan, CEO of Southwest Airlines, said, “This is our next era in Phoenix, with new gates that bring a greatly improved experience for our customers and employees, and gives Southwest room to grow at Sky Harbor. Our four-decade partnership with Phoenix continues evolving, with larger spaces in the terminal, expanded maintenance hangar facility and strengthening partnerships with local organizations that share our focus on driving economic, environmental and social impact in Phoenix and across the state.”

Operator AD Partnership will open the Chase Sapphire Lounge by the Club, which will feature 325m2 of space and provide travelers with a specially curated menu with a focus on local items.

The shops, restaurants, and lounge will open in the coming months. In the meantime, customers will find food and beverage and retail kiosks.

The new concourse, which is applying for LEED Silver Certification, also has several sustainable elements. This includes 1,300m2 of electrochromic glazing throughout the concourse. This intelligent technology provides various levels of tinting depending on the level of sunlight.

Chad Makovsky, director of aviation services for the City of Phoenix, said, “We are dedicated to reducing our carbon footprint and to environmental leadership. Sustainability is a focus in all of our operations, and especially with this project. We have diverted 95% of all construction waste from the landfills. A number of features throughout the facility are designed to reduce water use and conserve energy, and we even have incorporated a special ceiling design near the entrance of the concourse made of recycled plastic water bottles.”

McCarthy Construction has been selected as the general contractor for the project. Other project enhancements include baggage system upgrades for the concourse as well as a connector bridge from the D concourse to the A concourse and a consolidated security exit. This makes it easier for passengers get between the north and south concourses post-security in Terminal 4.